Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

