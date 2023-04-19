Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 894 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $189.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

