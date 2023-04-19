Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $260.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

