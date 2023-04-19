Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

