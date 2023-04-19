Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $22.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $22.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.71. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $23.55 EPS.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance
PXD stock opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.48.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
