PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPL were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

