PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

