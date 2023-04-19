Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

