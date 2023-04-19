Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $141.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

PLD stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

