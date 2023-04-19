Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

