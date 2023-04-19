Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,030,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.