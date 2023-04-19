Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.