Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

