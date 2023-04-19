River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,401 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

