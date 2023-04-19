River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

