River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 197,867 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 197,867 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $213.20. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

