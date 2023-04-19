Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

