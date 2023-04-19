Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

