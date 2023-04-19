Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

