Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average is $304.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

