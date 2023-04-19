Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.