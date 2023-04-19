Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 207,995 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

