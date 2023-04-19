ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NOW stock opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $522.10. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

