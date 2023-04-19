Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.62. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 135,213 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,378.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,737,255 shares of company stock valued at $599,392,939. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.