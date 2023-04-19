Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Increases By 36.8%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.