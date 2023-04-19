Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rises By 37.4%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

CVBF stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.