Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Increases By 43.2%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $26,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,470,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $196,478 over the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 6.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

GLSI opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

