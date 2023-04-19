Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Drops By 28.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Invesque Stock Performance

MHIVF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Invesque

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

