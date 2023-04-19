Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Drops By 14.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,652.0 days.

KNKBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske cut shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at C$14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.97. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.70.

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

