Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Declines By 14.7%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

LEFUF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

