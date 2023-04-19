Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expands By 43.4%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 470,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

