Short Interest in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Drops By 17.0%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

