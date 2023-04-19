Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Grows By 24.0%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QualTek Services by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter worth $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QualTek Services Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of QualTek Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.