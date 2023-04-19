Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rises By 24.1%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,278. Insiders own 4.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $170,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 425,531 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

