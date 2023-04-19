Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

