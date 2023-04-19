SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

