Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $2,384,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 703.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 90,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

