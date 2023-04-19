Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

SFM opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

