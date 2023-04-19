STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

