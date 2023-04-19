State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 655 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $321.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.42.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

