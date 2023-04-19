State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,186 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $165,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

