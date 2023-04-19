State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in H World Group were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

HTHT opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

