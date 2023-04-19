State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

