State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

