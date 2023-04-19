State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.