State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

