State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,184 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

