State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,442 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after acquiring an additional 753,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

