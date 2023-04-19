State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

