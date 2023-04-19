State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Insider Activity

State Street Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

